JANM Sets 2021 Gala and Online Auction for May 1 Under Theme of ‘Reunited’

The Japanese American National Museum (JANM) will feature a night of music, entertainment and special guests at “Reunited,” its 2021 Gala and Online Auction on Saturday, May 1.

As with last year’s gala, the event will go virtual to be COVID-safe for participants and guests.

The 2021 gala includes a video variety show with actor George Takei, East L.A. Taiko, comedian/actress Amy Hill, and several special guest appearances including Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts.

New this year, and in the spirit of the “Reunited” theme to reunify the community, is an exclusive, interactive ballroom experience available at the $250 premium ticket level, and for sponsors and their guests. Using the Airmeet platform, the virtual ballroom has a Zoom-like feature allowing guests to socialize at their table, or to roam and mingle with others prior to, and following, the live gala program.

Other gala highlights include: the Online Auction with unique arts, crafts, and other creative works by Japanese American and Asian Pacific Islander artists and writers from across the country, and dozens of one-of-a-kind items. Another exciting feature is the announcement of the winner of the 2021 Lexus Opportunity Drawing.

The gala program will be free to view, and the auction will be open to the public. Tickets are on sale now at http://janm2021.givesmart.com.

To buy a drawing entry for the 2021 Lexus Opportunity Drawing, sponsored by Toyota Motor North America, go to janm.org/events/gala/2021/lexus-rules.

For information about sponsorships (starting at $3,000) and other ways to support the museum, visit http://janm.org/gala2021, email [email protected] or call (213) 830-5646.

The annual gala is JANM’s largest fundraising event, and proceeds support its educational programming and outreach.

Last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of public events, JANM was one of the first local community organizations to transform into an online virtual gathering.

Established in 1985, JANM promotes understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Japanese American experience. Located in the historic Little Tokyo district of downtown Los Angeles, JANM is a hybrid institution that straddles traditional museum categories and strives to provide a voice for Japanese Americans as well as a forum that enables all people to explore their own heritage and culture.

Since opening to the public in 1992, JANM has presented over 70 exhibitions onsite while traveling 17 exhibits to venues such as the Smithsonian Institution and the Ellis Island Museum in the U.S., and to several leading cultural museums in Japan and South America. For more information, visit janm.org or follow it on social media @jamuseum.