JANM Will Keep Focus on Fighting for Justice

The Japanese American National Museum issued the following statement on April 21:

“Yesterday’s verdicts in Minneapolis are an important reminder that the nation should remain focused on overcoming centuries of prejudice and social inequities. We recognize that the jury’s verdict to convict Derek Chauvin does not reverse the fact that the murder of George Floyd is part of a long history of systemic racism against people of color. But we are hopeful that the decision is a step toward healing and reconciliation.

“The Japanese American National Museum joins the voices in Minneapolis and across the nation as we continue the struggle to overcome racism and discrimination beyond this trial.”