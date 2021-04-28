JCCCNC to Reopen Next Week

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California (JCCCNC) made the following announcement on Tuesday:

“We are opening NEXT WEEK!

“On May 3 the Center will begin to reopen for limited programs and activities and will begin to restart programs in phases.

“In early phases, and for the safety and health of participants, programs will be requiring participants to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours of program participation, as well as follow the Center’s mandatory policies of mask-wearing, sanitizing and social distancing.

“Most classes will also require preregistration, prepayment and capacity limits. As restrictions ease, we will update policies to coincide with expanded participation.

“Due to the variety of programs/activities at the Center, some programs/activities may remain suspended until we can resume them safely.”

For more information, visit www.jcccnc.org or https://www.facebook.com/LikeJCCCNC/.