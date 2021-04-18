JFLA Presents Music Mondays

The next performance of the Japan Foundation Los Angeles’ Music Mondays series will be on April 19 at 12:30 p.m. (PST) via Facebook Live.

The theme for April is “Harmony.” Los Angeles-based Japanese female artists will be featured.

Tomoka Nomura-Jarvis started to play saxophone at age 17 and earned a Masters in Music from the State University of New York at Buffalo. She has appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and in a recently released music video by renowned Armenian singer Arman Hovhannisyan, and has toured in Japan and the U.S. with legendary Japanese blues singer Kenichi Mikawa.

Noriko Olling started playing piano at the age of 5, studying everything from classical to jazz to R&B. After moving to L.A. in 1988, she has become one of the city’s best kept secrets, having played, arranged, composed, produced and musical directed for the likes of: Chaka Khan, P!nk, Teena Marie & Rick James, Gladys Knight, Michael Bolton, Richard Street and Ollie “Ali” Woodson (of The Temptations) and many more.

On Music Monday, Nomura-Jarvis and Olling will play their originals as well as Japanese pop music and “enka” songs.

Make sure to mark your calendars so you dont miss this exciting performance.