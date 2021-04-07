Kayla Miracle Books Ticket to Tokyo Olympics

Wrestler Kayla Miracle celebrated her 25th birthday on Friday, and the following day, she qualified for her first Olympic Games.1

Miracle had split her first two matches with Macey Kilty in the 62 kg. finals, but she was declared the winner after Kilty suffered an injury and was forced to default 32 seconds into their decisive third match.

Miracle, a Culver, Ind. native, proved herself by wrestling against boys in high school. She won three consecutive U.S. Open championships (2017-19), and finished eighth at the 2019 world championships.

Miracle moved to Phoenix to train with the Sunk­ist Kids wrestling club. She is also a two-time Junior World bronze medalist (2014, 2016), the 2012 Cadet World silver medalist, and finished fifth at the U23 World Championships in 2017 and 2018.

Coached by her father, Lee Miracle, she is one of just four women to win four WCWA national titles. In high school, she was a state qualifier competing against boys.

– Courtesy Team USA Wrestling