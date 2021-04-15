Keiro Awards Grants to 32 Organizations to Address Social Isolation During Pandemic

Keiro on April 6 announced the recipients of its 2020-2021 Grants Program cycle, awarding a total of nearly $248,000 in funds to support 32 nonprofit organizations in reducing social isolation with a focus on outreach to Japanese American and Japanese older adults and caregivers in Southern California.
“With the pandemic, the issue of social isolation has become even more apparent and a significant threat to the well-being of our older adults and caregivers in the community,” said Gene S. Kanamori, president and CEO of Keiro. “Keiro is fortunate to be able to support organizations taking proactive steps to outreach to those who may be at risk for this and support the overall health of those most vulnerable in our community.”
The Keiro Grants Program funds qualified nonprofit, community-based organizations that serve the Japanese American and Japanese older adult population, specifically supporting projects that focus on reducing isolation. This year, greater emphasis was placed on supporting programs that provide outreach to and inclusion of members in the community who are at risk of social isolation.
An independent review committee, composed of community members with different backgrounds, careers, and fields of expertise, evaluated the proposals. This year, the committee members were Lance Hama, Robert Hirota, Tim Itatani, Chris Komai, NJ Nakamura, Mark Oune, and Yukari Roberts.
“It is very important that our community support our nonprofit organizations that service Japanese and Japanese Americans in their daily lives and needs,” said Itatani. “We sometimes take for granted that these organizations can function on their own, when they cannot. They must rely on the generous contributions of others. For that, I am very grateful to Keiro for their commitment to continue offering grants to help keep these organizations going and thus supporting the community as a whole.
“With over 40 years of being part of various nonprofit organizations, it was just refreshing for me personally to know that all the organizations that applied for the 2020-2021 Grants Program were being very innovative in ways to better serve the community.”
Grant Recipients for 2020-21 Cycle
Cerritos Baptist Church
Continuing Education for the Nikkei Widowed, Inc.
East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center
Faith United Methodist Church
First Presbyterian Church Altadena
Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute
Go For Broke National Education Center
Japanese Christian Church Federation of Southern California
Little Tokyo Nutrition Services
Long Beach Buddhist Church
Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center/Long Beach Pioneer Project
Los Angeles Holiness Church
Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple
Los Angeles Men’s Glee Club
Makoto Taiko
Mission Valley Free Methodist Church
Mutual Ministries of Christ Church & St. Andrews
OPICA Adult Day Program & Counseling Center
Orange County Buddhist Church
Orange County Friendship Choir
Orange County Japanese American Association
Oxnard Buddhist Temple
Pasadena Buddhist Temple
Pasadena Nikkei Seniors
Sakura Chorus
Union Church of Los Angeles
Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple
Venice Japanese Community Center
Visual Communications Media
West Los Angeles Buddhist Temple
Zenshuji Soto Mission
Zentoku Foundation