Limited Class Time, Full Welcome

Students at South Pasadena High School are among those across Southern California who have begun returning to in-person instruction. A “hybrid” model has two groups attending on alternating schedules, on campus two days per week, and online from home the other school days. Each student has a temperature check upon entering the campus, and classrooms have been reconfigured to provide adequate spacing and ventilation. “With fewer people in a room, it’s easy to focus, so it’s pretty cool,” said one student of the arrangement. Some students have chosen the option to remain at home for online learning. (Photos by MIE ASO/Rafu Shimpo)

