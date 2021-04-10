Man Arrested for Assault on Senior in Irvine

IRVINE — The Irvine Police Department has arrested Keven Quiroz, 23, for the assault of an elderly Asian male that occurred last month.

On March 19 at 7 p.m., the 69-year-old male was assaulted at Sierra Vista Middle School while walking his dog.

IPD released photographs and surveillance video of the suspect on March 22, which resulted in multiple tips from the public. One of those tips, from an anonymous source, lead to the identification of Quiroz as a possible suspect in this case.

On March 25, IPD detectives located Quiroz at his apartment in Tustin. Evidence linking him to the assault was recovered at his residence. Detectives also located an unloaded rifle in Quiroz’s vehicle, which is unrelated to this case.

Based on the totality of the investigation, IPD detectives believe that the assault followed a dispute over the suspect’s dog being off leash, and that it does not appear the ethnicity of the victim was a factor in the assault.

Quiroz was booked at Orange County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. Detectives are conducting follow-up on the rifle to determine if Quiroz was in lawful possession of the rifle at the time of his arrest. Additional weapons charges will be requested if appropriate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or [email protected]