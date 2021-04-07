Man Charged with Hate Crime for Throwing Rocks at Asian Woman, 6-year-old Child

SANTA ANA – A Fullerton man has been charged with a hate crime for throwing rocks at an Asian woman and her six-year-old son as they drove down a Fullerton street, cracking the woman’s windshield.

The man later told police Koreans in the area were trying to control him.

Roger Janke, 28, of Fullerton has been charged with one felony count of violation of civil rights, one felony count of vandalism, one misdemeanor count of throwing a substance at a vehicle, and one felony hate crime enhancement.

Janke faces a maximum sentence of six years in state prison and six months in the Orange County Jail. He has pled not guilty.

He is currently being held on $51,500 bail at the Theo Lacy Facility.

On Wednesday, March 31, a 38-year-old woman was driving a Tesla with her son in the vehicle near Hughes Drive and Bastanchury Road in Fullerton just after 1 p.m. Janke is accused of throwing two rocks at the passing vehicle, damaging her bumper and cracking her windshield.

The woman drove to a nearby park and called 911.

“I refuse to tolerate hate in Orange County,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “A woman and her child should be able to drive down the street without worrying about being attacked because of the color of their skin. Our commitment to continuing to prosecute hate crimes to the fullest extent of the law is sending a strong message to all the haters out there – there is no room for hate here – or anywhere.”

Deputy District Attorney Jake Jondle of Special Prosecutions is prosecuting this case.