Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, April 4, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

NBC comedy “Superstore’s” Nico Santos joins us. He tells us about growing up in the Philippines and how the years he spent doing stand up comedy at iconic Bay Area comedy clubs shaped his career.

It’s also time to celebrate the upcoming virtual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival on April 10-11 and 17-18. #NCCBF54 co-chair Greg Viloria (pictured) joins us to talk about what you can expect and how to support Japantown merchants.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).