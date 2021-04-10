Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, April 11, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Gold House founder Bing Chen (pictured) joins us to talk about how the organization amplifies the contributions by Asian Americans in film, TV, business and more and why solidarity with the AAPI community is more important than ever to stop AAPI hate.

The president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce joins us to discuss how Oakland Chinatown business owners feel after the rise in violence against community members and how an Asian liaison officer is easing their concerns.

The American Lung Association’s annual CLIMB has been reimagined as an exploration of the many beautiful and historical staircases in San Francisco. We hear about how you can sign up to participate in this fundraising event supporting the American Lung Association’s lung health and clean-air initiatives.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).