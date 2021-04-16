Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, April 18, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Oakland Police assigned a new Asian community liaison officer, Mae Phu (pictured). She joins us this Sunday to talk about how Oakland Chinatown business owners welcomed her back and how establishing her office in Chinatown is easing their safety concerns.

A Bay Area bakery is doing its part to #StopAAPIHate by combining delicious pastries with a way to keep AAPI elders safe. We talk to the owners of Third Culture Bakery about the safety kits they are donating to local community and senior centers and hear about how giving back to the community is integral to their business.

Shannon Ma is a young violinist headed to a competition known as the Olympics of the violin. The Bay Area teenager tells us about how she is preparing for the virtual Menuhin Competition and performs a piece for our show.

