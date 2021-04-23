Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, April 25, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The story of an Asian American man beaten to death in 1982 is resurfacing after a recent spike in anti-Asian violence. Award-winning author Paula Yoo (pictured) joins us to talk about Vincent Chin’s story and legacy in her new book, “From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry.”

California Deputy Attorney General Eric Chang joins us to talk about the rise in violence against Asian Americans and some upcoming virtual events where the community will have a chance to get involved.

Plus a performance by musician Anh Tranh. Don’t miss the unique sound of her traditional Chinese instrument.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).