NHK World’s ‘Dining with the Chef’ Earns Taste Awards Honor

The NHK World Japan cooking program “Dining with the Chef” will be inducted into the prestigious Taste Hall of Fame for 2020, the Japanese public broadcaster has announced.

The ceremony for the eighth class of inductees took place as part of the Taste Awards, held online on April 12.

“Dining with the Chef,” which has aired since 2011, features Japa­nese chefs Tatsuo Saito and Rika Yukimasa, who along with hosts Yu Hayami and Patrick Harlan, help in­troduce Americans to the techniques, ingredients, and harmony of Japanese cuisine. The series features a wide variety of authentic Japanese dishes that can be prepared at home, ranging from the simple to the complex, and from entrees to desserts.

“I am grateful ‘Dining with the Chef’ was chosen for such a high honor as the Taste Hall of Fame,” said Fumiko Horiuchi, series pro­ducer. “Ever since 2011, when a mas­sive earthquake struck our country, our chefs and the passionate staff of the program have been on a mis­sion to spread the charms of Japan’s traditional food and modern cuisine to the world.”

“Dining with the Chef” is the third Japanese media entity or personal­ity to receive the honor. “Oishinbo” (“The Gourmet”), a long-running cooking magna/anime series, was among the first class of inductees in 2013, and in 2018, Chef Masaharu Morimoto was inducted.

The annual Taste Awards are the original awards for the lifestyle en­tertainment industry, and the highest awards for creators, producers, hosts, and directors of lifestyle programs, series, shows and cinema.

NHK World Japan airs locally on KCET Channel 28.3, as well as on most cable lineups.