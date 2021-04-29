Online Remembrance

The 52nd annual Manzanar Pilgrimage was held online last Saturday, via the Manzanar Committee’s YouTube channel. Attendees logged on to take part in the traditional Obon dance.

California State Attorney General Rob Bonta, who had just been sworn in the day before, and activist Jim Matsuoka, a longtime member of National Coalition for Redress/Reparations, now known as Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress, were the featured speakers for the event, which this year was themed “Upholding Democracy and Constitutional Rights for All: No More Concentration Camps.”

Bruce Embrey of the Manzanar Committee and Kathy Bancroft, tribal historic preservation officer, Lone Pine Paiute Shoshone Reservation.

Ranger Alisa Lynch (above) shared the history of the site. Superintendent Bernadette Johnson (below) also spoke from Manzanar National Historic Site..