Rally in Solidarity with South Bay AAPI Community

REDONDO BEACH — “Stand up against anti-Asian hate, stand together in solidarity against racism and xenophobia” is the theme of a rally to be held Sunday, April 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Hate crimes and assaults targeting Asian Americans are on the rise over the past year, correlated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Anti-Asian hate crimes surged by 149% in 2020 in an analysis of hate crime data in 16 of the largest cities in the U.S. (CSU San Bernardino). Self-reporting tools from various AAPI organizations have recorded over 4,000 incidents since February 2020.

Organizers wish to join other communities in coming together to honor the lives lost in the shooting in Georgia, denounce hate, and to reaffirm support for the Asian American community. The program will include musical and cultural performances and bystander intervention training and resources.

Speakers will include Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance); Sandy K. Roxas, Esq., pro bono attorney for victims of hate crimes; Cliff Numark, El Camino College Board of Trustees; and Betty C. Lieu, Esq., president, Torrance Unified School District Board of Education.

Community partners: 321Vote, Roxas Law, Torrance for Justice.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and bring water. For more information: http://321vote.us.