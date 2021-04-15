SFV JACL Hosts Virtual Cherry Blossom Tour

Kimiaki Chiba is an accountant whose family has, for many years, had a very successful Japanese restaurant in Sun Valley, a community in the San Fernando Valley.

In Japan, his family lived across from a park that grew numerous cherry trees. Each spring, communities from far and wide would gather at the park to view the cherry blossoms with snow-capped Mt. Fuji as the backdrop.

On April 18 at 7 p.m., the San Fernando Valley JACL is sponsoring a virtual cherry blossom tour of Japan narrated by Kimi, as his friends call him. After the tour, as time permits, Kimi will present a sushi recipe.

You are invited to attend this unique experience.To receive the Zoom link, RSVP by April 17 to Linda Tanaka, [email protected] or (805) 527-1224, or Marcia Mahony, [email protected] or (818) 669-0400.