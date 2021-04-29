‘South Bay vs. Hate’ Rally on Saturday

HERMOSA BEACH — A “South Bay vs. Hate” rally will be held on Saturday, May 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, located on the corner of Pier and Pacific Coast Highway.

The rally in support of the AAPI community will feature musical guest Joker’s Hand, a community art installation, a martial arts demonstration by Quest Taekwondo, and more.

Attendees are invited to design their own posters for a chance to be featured on the L.A. vs. Hate website. Bring your art to the demonstration for consideration.

Masks and social distancing required.