Springtime at Descanso Gardens

Each spring, Descanso Gardens explodes in blossoms of all varieties. Highly anticipated and enormously popular, the two main ornamental cherry tree varieties, Akebono and Beni Hoshi, are now in peak bloom.

The Akebono tree produces an abundance of pink flowers in spring, creating soft clouds of color. The flowers gradually fade to white as they open fully, adding depth and dimension to the canopy of blooms.

The Beni Hoshi is a crowd-pleaser, producing vivid pink flowers with long petals that hang below the branches. The two tend to bloom in tandem, and when they do, the Japanese Garden is seemingly aglow in pink. The blooms don’t last long, adding to their ephemeral nature and beauty.

For those who love lilacs, they are blooming profusely in Descanso’s lilac garden. Known for their intoxi­cating scent, the lilacs are breath-taking in shades of purple and white.

Descanso Gardens is located at 1418 Descanso Dr. in La Cañada Flintridge. Social distancing rules are in place and tickets are being sold to 30 percent of capacity. For information, visit http://descansogardens.org.