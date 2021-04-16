‘Standing Up to Hate’ Community Forum

“Standing Up to Hate: Know Your Rights,” a community forum, will be presented online by the City of Los Angeles and the Philippine American Bar Association on Thursday, April 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. PT.

RSVP required: http://bit.ly/April15RSVP

Speakers:

Jessica Caloza, Public Works Commission

Abigail Zelenski, L.A. Civil Rights Commission member and president of PABA

Blake Chow, LAPD deputy chief

Adrian Roxas, PABA president-elect and attorney

For more resources on hate crimes and incidents, visit: http://civilandhumanrights.lacity.org/stophate