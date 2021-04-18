‘Stop Asian Hate’ Billboards Go Up in L.A.

The Korean Youth and Community Center, Amazon Studios and the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles have created three billboards to raise awareness about the “Stop Asian Hate” campaign.

The billboards went on display on April 14 at Venice Boulevard and Shelbourne Drive in Mid-City; on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, between Washington and Venice boulevards in Venice; and at Olympic and La Cienega boulevards in Carthay. They will remain up until May 9.

The billboards were provided by Amazon Studios and were designed by Asian American graphic artist Soyoung Heo. The collaborative hopes they convey a message of peace, solidarity and the need to stop acts of anti-Asian hate, harassment, and violence.