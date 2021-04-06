A Stop Asian Hate Zoom Event will be held on Wednesday, April 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Register in advance for this meeting here. After registration you will receive the Zoom link in your email.

Speakers:

Robin Toma, executive director of Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations

Esther Young Lim, creator of “How to Report a Hate Crime” booklet in seven different languages

David Monkawa, Progressive Asian Network for Action (PANA)

Yun-Sook Kim, API Hate Crimes & Equity Initiatives (AHCEI)

Jerry Raburn, Thai Americans Against Hate

Mitchell Matsumura: AAPI vs. Hate South Bay

Kerwin Berk, film screening of “Stop the Hate” (Ikeibi Films)

Diane Ujiiye (event moderator), AAPI Christians for Social Justice

Hosted by:

OCA GLA

AAPI vs. Hate South Bay

Progressive Asian Network for Action (PANA)

API Hate Crimes & Equity Initiatives (AHCEI)

Thai Americans Against Hate

AAPI Christians for Social Justice

Ikeibi Films

Sansei Legacy

API Rise