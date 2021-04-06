A Stop Asian Hate Zoom Event will be held on Wednesday, April 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Pacific Time.
Register in advance for this meeting here. After registration you will receive the Zoom link in your email.
Speakers:
Robin Toma, executive director of Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations
Esther Young Lim, creator of “How to Report a Hate Crime” booklet in seven different languages
David Monkawa, Progressive Asian Network for Action (PANA)
Yun-Sook Kim, API Hate Crimes & Equity Initiatives (AHCEI)
Jerry Raburn, Thai Americans Against Hate
Mitchell Matsumura: AAPI vs. Hate South Bay
Kerwin Berk, film screening of “Stop the Hate” (Ikeibi Films)
Diane Ujiiye (event moderator), AAPI Christians for Social Justice
Hosted by:
OCA GLA
AAPI vs. Hate South Bay
Progressive Asian Network for Action (PANA)
API Hate Crimes & Equity Initiatives (AHCEI)
Thai Americans Against Hate
AAPI Christians for Social Justice
Ikeibi Films
Sansei Legacy
API Rise