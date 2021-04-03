Tense Moment in the Subway

Artist R. Kikuo Johnson writes, “‘Delayed,’ my cover for this week’s issue of The New Yorker. I’m grateful that The New Yorker is spotlighting the rise in anti-Asian attacks and humbled by the opportunity to speak about them. For every emotion I felt last week, I tried a different approach ranging from angry calls to action to celebrations of pride. In the end, my narrow skillset is one of a storyteller, and out of all the sketches, this image seemed to best capture the moment.”

