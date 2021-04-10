Virtual Cherry Blossom Festival Over Next Two Weekends

SAN FRANCISCO — The following announcement is from the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival.

We’re going VIRTUAL for two weekends, April 10-11 and 17-18, 2021! Our festival co-chair, Miki Katsuyama Novitski, invites you to stream our 2021 VIRTUAL Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival.

We recommend streaming our festival on Zoom to gain the full festival experience. Sign up for your free ticket while supplies last at sfcherryblossom.org/2021-virtual-festival. Tap on the pink “Save your seat to the festival” button to register for the days you wish to attend on Zoom!

Watch live from 3 to 5 p.m. PT April 10-11 and 17-18, 2021 on Zoom, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live. Our 54th annual festival theme is “Kizuna – Strength Through Bonds of Community and Friendship.” We chose this theme to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the Tohoku earthquake and to celebrate the strength and resilience of our community.

We’re excited to feature many long-term festival participants who supported us for many years — our festival partners, cultural performers and exhibitors, nonprofit organizations, and community and corporate supporters.

Northern California Cherry Blossom Queen Program will host a virtual Queen Program Night on Saturday, April 10, at 6 p.m. PT and take part in a live 2021 Court Panel on Sunday, April 18.

We are hosting a virtual festival for the safety of attendees and participants during the pandemic, thank you for your understanding!