Virtual Kodomo no HI

SAN FRANCISCO — Join the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California (JCCCNC) on Facebook Live this Saturday, May 1, from 3 to 4 p.m. for this year’s Kodomo no Hi (Japanese Children’s Day) Virtual Festival.

Gather the kids for an hour of storytelling, cultural performances and craft activities in celebration of Japan’s holiday observed every year on May 5 to wish health and happiness to children.

Tune in on the day of the program at the Center’s Facebook page: http://facebook.com/likejcccnc