Virtual Tuna Canyon Marketplace Launches April 15

Tuna Canyon Detention Station Coalition (TCDSC) “Shop for a Cause” Virtual Tuna Canyon Marketplace will be held from April 15 through June 15. The web address is www.TunaCanyonMarketplace.com.

Over 35 vendors will be donating 10% of their proceeds from sales that are made through the marketplace. Customers simply enter the code TCM after their last name at checkout.

Vendors will be selling items such as artwork, household goods, jewelry, tools, pet items, crafts, clothing, stickers, T-shirts, hats and so much more.

The purpose of the virtual Tuna Canyon Marketplace is to help raise funds for TCDSC Education Programs, which include elementary, junior high and high school students as well as college-age youth participating in annual essay/photo/creative arts contests, as they learn the history of the Tuna Canyon Detention Station.

The Tuna Canyon Coalition is a group of human rights activists, educators, and descendants of the individuals incarcerated in the Tuna Canyon Detention Station in Tujunga during World War II. They are dedicated to honoring the German, Italian, and Japanese men and women, and the Japanese from Peru, who were suddenly and without warning taken from their children and families simply because of their race.