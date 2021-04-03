VOICES OF KOREISHA: Concerns of a Son Whose Mother Resides at Sakura ICF

By MICHAEL TOJI

A single arrow is easily broken, but not ten in a bundle. — Japanese Proverb

Soon after the Keiro Pacifica sale conditions expired on 2/5/21, Pacifica Companies announced the closure of Sakura ICF. The statement released on 2/26/21 has led to the very real and subsequent displacement of the residents.

With this situation looming, some family members have formed a Family Council to uphold and defend the rights of the residents who remain. The residents are under severe stress because of the uncertainty of their future and the Family Council has been fighting on their behalf to maintain their quality of life as the closure proceeds.

We have been sharing our experiences and resources and acting as a unified group to protect our Living Treasures at the Sakura ICF. We are also exploring legal and political avenues to halt or delay the closure of the facility that is so dear to our hearts and vital for the well-being of our parents and grandparents who reside there.

The Family Council has the support and counsel of several organizations such as the ombudsman of the district and from the California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR). By banding together and speaking as one, the Family Council believes it has more power to effect change than individuals working alone.

We wish to have many more family members and residents to join us, since information-sharing and taking a stance are critical at this time. Transfers of residents have already begun and with each passing week, the numbers are being reduced. As time is of the essence, I encourage family members to join the Family Council by contacting the following address as soon as possible:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://sakuraicffc.org

We hope to hear from you very soon.