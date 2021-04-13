West Covina Cherry Blossom Festival Returns to ESGVJCC

WEST COVINA — The 2021 West Covina Cherry Blossom Festival will be returning to the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave., West Covina, on Saturday, April 24, from 12 to 6 p.m. as a socially distanced, contactless, drive-through event.

ESGVJCC has completely transformed the event to make it as safe as possible. The event will be open to the public by appointment only, in 30-minute time slots.

Items available for purchase include Spam musubi and inari sushi prepared by the ESGVJCC Leisure Club and three-packs of Buttery Popcorn. Miister Potato is preparing their signature hot chicken, including jumbo whole wings and a hot chicken sandwich on buttered brioche buns.

Chef Sato will be preparing salmon donburi and an array of artisanally crafted breads. Proceeds will benefit Paul Goodman, who is battling leukemia.

Upon entering the parking lot through the west driveway, each vehicle will check in, receive a goodie bag and drive to their assigned parking spot. As they are driving to their spot, they will be able to view the information and craft booths from the safety of their vehicle. While attendees are waiting in their assigned parking spot, the pre-ordered food and craft items will be loaded into their trunks. Food and craft items will be available for pre-order only and must be paid in advance to promote contactless service.

Entertainment that has been previously recorded will be played during the event so that attendees can view the performances as they wait for their items. It will also be available on the ESGVJCC YouTube page. Spend the day with your ESGVJCC family and join as they celebrate the season of cherry blossoms safely.

To schedule your appointment, visit: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/EastSanGabrielValleyJapaneseC/cherryblossomfestival2021.html.

For more information, contact Melissa Kozono at [email protected] or (626) 960-2566.