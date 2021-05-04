4-29 Remembrance

Irvine Vice Mayor Tammy Kim (fourth from right) posted this photo on Thursday with the following description: “Today is the 29th anniversary of the L.A. civil unrest. I was honored to be invited to a joint event by the First AME Church of L.A. and the Korean American Federation L.A. to reflect on where we were and where we need to go. Thank you to Rev. (J. Edgar) Boyd for hosting this event.”

Also on Thursday, the city unveiled a playground sign in South Los Angeles in memory of Latasha Harlins, the 15-year-old Black girl whose 1991 fatal shooting by a Korean American liquor store owner is seen as a precursor to the 1992 riots along with the acquittal of the LAPD officers in the videotaped beating of Rodney King. April 29 is remembered as Sa-i-gu in the Korean American community, which suffered about half of the $850 million in property damage.