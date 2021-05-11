A New Addition to L.A.’s Sports Orbit

In celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Los Angeles Galaxy handed out new soccer equipment as well as food aid to local youth and community members at the brand new Terasaki Budokan in Little Tokyo.

Joining the event was Galaxy mascot Cozmo, who tested out the new soccer balls and goals with youth and director Ryan Lee (above, left) in the multi-purpose Terasaki Budokan, which was funded in part from a $100,000 grant from the AEG Community Foundation in 2019. The new complex is designed to create an affordable, inclusive and accessible facil­ity while increasing youth sports participation and connecting people to the local community.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO / Rafu Shimpo