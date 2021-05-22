AARP to Present Jake Shimabukuro Concert

AARP is honoring Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by spotlighting AAPI storytellers and advocates. Come celebrate AAPI heritage and watch Jakes Shimabukuro perform on Thursday, May 27, at 5 p.m. Pacific/7 p.m. Central.

“There is a connection between music and health,” Shimabukuro said. “AARP studies have shown that music can help to reduce stress, boost mood and inspire movement. Music can also encourage social interaction through activities like singing, dancing and performing together.

“Doctors all around the world are using music to help adults recover from brain injuries and diseases. These are just a few of the many benefits music may have on health.”

Born in Honolulu, Shimabukuro is an ukulele virtuoso and composer known for his fast and complex finger work. His music combines elements of jazz, blues, funk, rock, bluegrass, classical, folk, and flamenco.

Click the link to register. https://aarpconcerts.org/Jake-Shimabukuro

For more information on AARP’s work in the Asian American Pacific Islander community, visit: http://aarp.org/aapi

Shimabukuro’s official site: www.jakeshimabukuro.com