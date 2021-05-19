Adachi’s ‘Ricochet’ to Have World Premiere

SAN FRANCISCO — The world premiere of Jeff Adachi’s final film, “Ricochet,” will be part of CAAMFest on Saturday, May 22, at 3 p.m.

“Ricochet” is an eye-opening documentary about the tragic death of Kate Steinle, who was walking on Pier 14 in San Francisco with her father when a shot rang out. Seconds later, she was dead. An undocumented immigrant, Jose Garcia Zarate, was arrested and accused of murder.

Within hours, then candidate Donald Trump used the case to justify his immigration policies, stating that the death of Steinle was caused by San Francisco’s sanctuary city policies. The trial of the case was one of the most watched and commented-on trials of decade.

Matt Gonzalez, chief attorney of the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office, is assigned the case and develops the evidence through a fascinating analysis of video evidence, forensic science and witnesses, including Garcia-Zarate. Gonzalez is assisted by Francisco Ugarte, who heads the office’s immigration unit, and the defense team. The work of Gonzalez and Ugarte on this case is overseen by San Francisco Public Defender Adachi.

In 2019, Adachi passed away before completing the film. Co-director Chihiro Wimbush, the production partner of Adachi’s two previous films, finished the job, with the blessing of Adachi’s widow, Mutsuko.

“CAAMFest is thrilled to showcase the world premiere of this important documentary,” the film festival’s organizers said. “We hope to not only celebrate this film, but Jeff’s legacy as a talented filmmaker, community leader and champion for the underserved communities. “

The live virtual screening is free, but you need to register here: https://caamfest.com/2021/movies/ricochet/

There will be a virtual Q&A after the film with Wimbush, Gonzalez and Ugarte.