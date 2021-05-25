At Last, Netting the Top Prize

After more than 40 years since taking up the sport, Janet Takabe Hubbard of Huntington Beach has won a national singles tennis title at age 92.

Competing this month in a tournament at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis club, she captured her first championship after numerous second-place singles finishes and double titles.

Born in Kyoto, Hubbard moved to the U.S. with her first husband and raised her three boys in Orange County. She started playing tennis when she was around 45, at a time when most start thinking of more leisurely things to do.

Hubbard has been ranked as high as No. 3 in her age group and is currently sponsored by Yonex.