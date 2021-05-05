Big Bento Thanks

The bento fundraiser hosted by Boy Scout Troop 719 last month at Cherrystones in Gardena was quite a success, and the troop has offered its sincere thanks to the organizations and community members who supported the event. From left, scouts Travis De Gracia, Derek De Gracia, Matthew Groveunder, Jayden Hiroshige and Sam Yamashita display placards in gratitude to individuals and groups, including Faith United Methodist Church, Gardena Buddhist Church, Gardena Nisei Memorial VFW Post 1961, Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, Rafu Shimpo, Troop 719 Alumni and Families, University Credit Union, and Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

