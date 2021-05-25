CDC Says to Avoid Travel to Japan

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on May 24 posted a travel advisory that reads, in part:

Level 4: Very High Level of COVID-19 in Japan

Key Information for Travelers to Japan

• Travelers should avoid all travel to Japan.

• Because of the current situation in Japan even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan.

• If you must travel to Japan, get fully vaccinated before travel.

Travel Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated Travelers

If you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine or a vaccine authorized by emergency use by the World Health Organization:

• You do NOT have to get tested before leaving the United States, unless your destination requires it.

• You do NOT have to self-quarantine after you arrive in the United States.

Before travel:

• Make sure you understand and follow all airline and destination requirements related to travel, testing, masking, or quarantine, which may differ from U.S. requirements. If you do not follow your destination’s requirements, you may be denied entry and may be required to return to the United States.

During travel:

• Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

• Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Japan, including mask wearing and social distancing.

Before you travel to the United States by air

After Travel

• You should get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel

• Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms; isolate and get tested if you develop symptoms.

• Follow all state and local recommendations or requirements.

Travel Recommendations for Unvaccinated Travelers

If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, take the following steps:

Before travel:

• Get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before your trip.

During travel:

• Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when in public settings. Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

• Avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who did not travel with you. It’s important to do this everywhere — both indoors and outdoors.

• Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

Before you travel to the United States by air

All air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens and fully vaccinated people, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 3 days before travel or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 3 months before they board a flight to the United States.

After you travel:

• Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel.

– Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days.

– If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.

– If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

• Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.

• Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms; isolate and get tested if you develop symptoms.

• Follow all state and local recommendations or requirements.

Do NOT travel if were exposed to COVID-19, you are sick, you test positive for COVID-19, or you are waiting for results of a COVID-19 test. Learn when it is safe for you to travel. Don’t travel with someone who is sick.

The U.S. Department of State issued a similar advisory on the same day. It reads as follows:

Do not travel to Japan due to COVID-19.

Read the Department of State’s COVID-19 page before you plan any international travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Japan due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country. There are restrictions in place affecting U.S. citizen entry into Japan. Visit the Embassy’s COVID-19 page for more information on COVID-19 in Japan.

Read the country information page.

If you travel to Japan, you should:

• See the U.S. Embassy’s web page regarding COVID-19.

• Visit the CDC’s webpage on Travel and COVID-19 .

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Discuss travel to Japan with your healthcare provider. Older adults and travelers with underlying health issues may be at risk for more severe disease.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

• Clean your hands often by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at 60%–95% alcohol. Soap and water should be used if hands are visibly dirty.

