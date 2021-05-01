Cherry Blossom Court Debuts

The Northern California Cherry Blossom Queen Program congratulates the 2021 Court, which was announced in a virtual program on April 10: Queen Kelly Noelani Eshima (center), from San Francisco, a graduate of UC Riverside, sponsored by Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Northern California; First Princess Akiko Jacqueline Bates (left) from Honolulu, a graduate of University of San Francisco, sponsored by Takara Sake USA; and Princess Ashlyn Sumiko Hom (right) from San Rafael, a graduate of City College of San Francisco, sponsored by Benihana. The three candidates had to wait for a year after last year’s Cherry Blossom Festival was canceled; two other candidates, Jennifer Dee Emi Kumura and Michelle Michiru Murakami Lee, were not able to participate in this year’s program. (Photo by Mark Shigenaga)

