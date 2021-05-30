Dan Kuramoto on Sirius XM Watercolors

This Memorial Day, Sirius XM Watercolors’ “The Craft Room” series continues with Dan Kuramoto, leader of the legendary jazz fusion band Hiroshima, on Monday, May 31, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Kuramoto (pictured at right) is the guest host celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary from his Craft Room in Los Angeles with songs and stories about the artists who helped shape Hiroshima’s sound, touring with Miles Davis and their relationship with mentor and friend James Moody.

Go to: http://www.siriusxm.com/watercolors

Visit Hiroshima’s website: https://www.hiroshimamusic.com