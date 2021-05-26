Dance Film Explores Shadows of Little Tokyo’s History

Marissa Osato’s new dance film, “to peer through veils,” is an internal awakening to the shadows of history in Little Tokyo and WWII-era Bronzeville.

The world premiere is screening here through May 31: https://tinyurl.com/to-peer-through-veils

During the WWII Japanese American incarceration, Little Tokyo became known as Bronzeville—a center for Black business, culture, and jazz. Yet the hopes for a postwar Black and Japanese American community was never realized. Osato’s dance film, featuring Shiori Kamijo and Vickie Roan, awakens this shared experience of racism and the potential power of solidarity.

A JACCC x Sustainable Little Tokyo Production. Part of Asian Pacific Virtual Showcase with Visual Communications #APVS.

Osato is an associate professor in the Dance Department at Santa Monica College and co-founder/co-director at Entity Contemporary Dance. She studied choreography at California Institute of the Arts.