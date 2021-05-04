Educators Sought for Nisei Stamp Project

The U.S. Postal Service will release a commemorative postage stamp on June 3 — the Go For Broke Japanese American Soldiers of World War II.

Los Angeles has been designated as the historic “First City of Issuance” due to its importance to the stamp’s history. Local communities first rallied for the stamp starting in 2005, led by the Stamp Our Story Coalition.

With the help of Orange County teachers, Stamp Our Story is currently developing curricula to use in local classrooms, aligned with state English-language arts and history-social science standards. The release of the stamp this June will add to the timeliness of the lessons, and excitement for students and their families to participate.

“Educators who are interested are encouraged to contact Stamp Our Story,” the group said in a statement. “We are seeking to educators who would like to participate in both the design and implementation of lessons for AAPI Heritage Month in May. For those who may be only interested in doing a lesson, we can add their names to a list that we will send out the lesson to once completed.”

Contact Wayne Osako, co-chair of Stamp Our Story, at (714) 222-6530 (cell) or [email protected]

Stamp Our Story is an ad hoc coalition backing the creation of a Go For Broke Soldiers Stamp, including supportive organizations and individuals. Two California widows of Go For Broke soldiers and their friend began the successful stamp movement in 2005. For more information on the stamp, go to www.StampOurStory.org.