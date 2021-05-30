Funds Sought for 442nd Web Series

This is the last week of an Indiegogo campaign for “442nd,” a film produced and directed by Burt Takeuchi.
With a background in film and history, the Bay Area-based Takeuchi has produced a documentary about the 442nd Regimental Combat Team called “Valor With Honor” (2010) and has worked on several small independent films and some Hollywood productions as an actor.
“The sacrifices and heroism of Japanese American soldiers in WWII has only been recently acknowledged,” he said. “The Japanese American Nisei 442nd Regimental Combat Team is the most decorated unit for its size and length of service in the history of the U.S. military. The 100th Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and the MIS (Military Intelligence Service) received the 2010 Congressional Gold Medal for outstanding service to the country during WWII.”
The main goals of this crowdfunding campaign are:
A) Upgrading editing computers and software. More WWII-era costumes and props. Funding for food and supplies to keep the production running.
B) Unique perks include: Early release of pilot and episodes. Personal or Zoom coffee meeting with director and actors. Thank you videos and extras clips.
C) Associate producers will receive: Zoom or personal meeting with director and actors. Credit on pilot episode and the “making of” video production. Invite to local screening parties.
“The story of the Japanese American soldiers that served in WWII has become more well known in recent years,” said Takeuchi. “More books and documentary films are being released on this important historical subject. An independent or Hollywood film that dramatized the story of this famous unit has only been done a few times in the last 70 years.
“This will be the very first web series produced on this heroic American unit. A web series will have a several short episodes per season like a television show. The project can be seen online on computers, laptops, and even cell phones.
“Please contact all of your friends and family to help with our online crowdfunding campaign.”
Looking for more information? Check the project FAQ
This is the link for the fundraising page: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/442nd-independent-ww2-film-project/coming_soon/x/26184003