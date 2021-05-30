Funds Sought for 442nd Web Series

This is the last week of an Indiegogo campaign for “442nd,” a film produced and directed by Burt Takeuchi.

With a background in film and history, the Bay Area-based Takeuchi has produced a documentary about the 442nd Regimental Combat Team called “Valor With Honor” (2010) and has worked on several small independent films and some Hollywood productions as an actor.

“The sacrifices and heroism of Japanese American soldiers in WWII has only been recently acknowledged,” he said. “The Japanese American Nisei 442nd Regimental Combat Team is the most decorated unit for its size and length of service in the history of the U.S. military. The 100th Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and the MIS (Military Intelligence Service) received the 2010 Congressional Gold Medal for outstanding service to the country during WWII.”

The main goals of this crowdfunding campaign are:

A) Upgrading editing computers and software. More WWII-era costumes and props. Funding for food and supplies to keep the production running.