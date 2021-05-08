GLA JACL to Present Talk on Policing Methods

The Greater Los Angeles JACL chapter will present a virtual talk on “Methods of Policing” on Sunday, May 16, at 1 p.m.

The speaker is Andrew Gruhn, GLA board member and young adults group leader.

“Over the last few years, policing has become a charged topic throughout the U.S.,” said Gruhn. “On one side, people believe that the police are stalwart defenders of the law that only have a few bad apples sullying their profession. On the other, there are calls for the abolishment of the police institution due to the racism that exists within police forces.

“This discussion won’t answer every one of your questions, but I hope that this program can provide you with information that can help you form your own opinion on this difficult subject.”

For a Zoom link to the program and more information, email Louise at [email protected]