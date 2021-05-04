L.A. Celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

The annual celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month began over the weekend and continues until the end of May.

Programming was organized by the 2021 Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Committee, which is chaired by Councilmember John Lee, Councilmember Nithya Raman, and Public Works Commissioner Jessica Caloza with the support of the Mayor’s Office, Department of Public Works, Department of Cultural Affairs, LA Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department, and various community partners.

This year’s theme: “Unite. Empower. Rise. — Celebrating Solidarity, Belonging, and Community.”

• Join Mayor Eric Garcetti and the 2021 Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Committee to officially commemorate and celebrate the opening of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in the City of Los Angeles on Thursday, May 6, at 4 p.m.

At this virtual celebration, presentations for the 2021 R.I.S.E. Awardees will recognize individuals from the following industries: journalism, entertainment, government, business, and nonprofit.

This year’s theme will be celebrated by recognizing the significant contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in various industries. This opening event will also be streamed live on Channel 35’s Facebook page.

RSVP here: http://bit.ly/APAHM2021

If you have any questions, contact Jieum Kim at (818) 882-1212 or [email protected]

• Join Commissioner Caloza and the entire Public Works Commission for a virtual APAHM presentation during the board meeting on Friday, May 7, at 10 a.m. The board will honor and recognize Asian American and Pacific Islander employees from the Department of Public Works.

RSVP here: http://bit.ly/May7PublicWorks

If you have any questions, please contact Agnes Miranda at [email protected]

• Join the Board of Public Works and Bureau of Contract Administration, in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office, for Accessing L.A. TeamWith 2021. This annual professional and personal services networking event is part of the celebration of National Public Works Week and Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Day 1 (Wednesday, May 19, at 1 p.m.) will feature a panel with prime contractors and unveil a new initiative to help smaller firms do business with the city called Community Level Contracting.

RSVP here: http://bit.ly/TeamWithMay192021

Website: http://www.accessingla.com

For more information, email [email protected]

• Day 2 of AccessingLA (Thursday, May 20, at 1 p.m.) will feature Koi Pond, where finalists will receive instant feedback from an executive panel. The TeamWith theme for this year is “Stronger Together.” Personal and professional service firms and nonprofit organizations are invited to apply to join Koi Pond to give a two-minute business pitch to a virtual audience on how they will promote workforce equity and/or provide employment opportunities to transitional workers.

RSVP here: http://bit.ly/TeamWithMay20Networking

Website: http://www.accessingla.com

For more information, email [email protected]

• Virtual Fireside Chat with Albert Cheng, chief operating officer, Amazon Studios: “Representation, Culture and Storytelling: Making Space for New Voices in Entertainment,” on Friday, May 21, 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Join a conversation on how storytelling in entertainment impacts broader change. The fireside chat with Cheng, who is also co-head of television of Amazon Studios, will be moderated by Sanjay Sood, faculty chair, UCLA Anderson.

RSVP here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_END_hcenRiai6FWDEI9fkw

• 2021 APAHM and Public Works Week Community Day of Service, Saturday, May 22, at 10 a.m. Help beautify and clean up our neighborhoods! You are encouraged to engage in a day of community service with family, friends, and neighbors.

The city will provide all supplies. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a reusable water bottle. Social distancing and mask protocols will be followed.

The event will take place in Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Koreatown, Historic Filipinotown, Thai Town, and Little Bangladesh.

Sign up to volunteer here: http://bit.ly/May22volunteer

If you have any questions, contact Agnes Miranda at [email protected]=

• 2021 APAHM special virtual screening of “Minari” and Q&A with the cast on Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. Film is 115 minutes long and rated PG.

“Minari,” a tender and sweeping story about what roots us, follows a Korean American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, “Minari” shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home. Written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung and starring Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead,” “Burning”), legendary Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn, Alan Kim; and Yuh-Jung Youn, who recently won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role.

Sign up here: http://bit.ly/May27Minari

Note: Due to limited capacity of tickets, RSVPs will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Website: https://a24films.com/films/minari=

Past Event

• 2021 APAHM Community Day of Service and Kick-off on May 2 at El Pueblo Historical Monument. The first APAHM Day of Service took place at the birthplace of Los Angeles — El Pueblo.