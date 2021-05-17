Lecture on ‘Japanese Americans and African Americans in Western Addition Redevelopment’

SAN FRANCISCO — From the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California (www.jcccnc.org):

In case you missed last month’s “Japantown History” series lecture with Dr. Meredith Oda, “Japan and San Francisco During the Early Cold War,” you can watch the recording on the Center’s YouTube channel or on our Past Virtual Programs Recordings page on our website. YouTube video link: https://youtu.be/eBMayUqEKjY

Don’t miss this month’s “Japantown History” lecture, “Japanese Americans and African Americans in Western Addition Redevelopment” on Thursday, May 20, 2021, 6 p.m PDT. Free admission, advance registration required. Register online: http://bit.ly/jtownhistorymay2021

Program co-sponsored by the National Japanese American Historical Society (www.njahs.org).