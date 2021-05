Join “Kudo Kids” authors and Olympic medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani for a Facebook Live chat and Q&A on Wednesday, May 19, at 4 p.m. Pacific, 7 p.m. Eastern, presented by Penguin Kids Books and Penguin Classroom. The “Kudo Kids” books are “The Mystery of the Masked Medalist” and “The Mystery of Manhattan.” Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/303083864733750?active_tab=about

