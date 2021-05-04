Memorial Day Services Cancelled Due to COVID

Due to COVID restrictions and concern for guests and participants, the sponsoring organizations have cancelled in-person services for Memorial Day weekend 2021. The services cancelled are:

• Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Court at the JACCC sponsored by Veterans Memorial Court Alliance

• Monday, May 31, at 9 a.m. at Rose Hills sponsored by 4th District Gardena VFW Post 1961 • Monday at 11 a.m. at Evergreen sponsored by Sadao Munemori American Legion Post 321

• Monday at 3 p.m. at Westminster sponsored by Kazuo Masuda VFW Post 3670

For 2021 there will be a video Memorial Day service that will be available on the website of the Veterans Memorial Court Alliance beginning on May 29. Sponsors for the video service are 4th District Gardena VFW Post 1961, Kazuo Masuda VFW Post 3670, Go For Broke National Education Center, and Veterans Memorial Court Alliance. The website address is: Memorialcourtalliance.org

The sponsors sincerely hope that they can resume in-person services in 2022.