Music Mondays to Feature Guitarist, Violinist

The next performance of Japan Foundation Los Angeles’ Music Mondays series will be on May 17 at 12:30 p.m. Pacific via Facebook Live. The theme for May is “Progress.”

Wayama is a Japanese-born guitarist/composer. He is a winner of numerous competitions. As a composer he received “Best Original Score” at the Los Angeles Movie Awards. He frequently collaborates with violin, clarinet, flute, voice and dance performers from Renaissance through 21st century and folk/world music.

Ruest was born in South Korea and grew up in New York. He originally moved to California to join the first violin section of the Santa Barbara Symphony. He has performed with the Pacific and San Diego Symphonies as well as the Harrisburg, Annapolis, Baltimore, New Waest, Pasadena, and Long Beach Symphonies.