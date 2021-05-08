New Leader at Japan America Society of Southern California

Japan America Society of Southern California (JAS) celebrates its 112th year as one of the oldest organizations in the country dedicated to enhancing the relationship between the U.S. and Japan.

Mari Miyoshi, president and CEO, Sumitomo Realty and Development (USA) Inc., and owner of a prominent hotel in Century City, will lead JAS as the organization moves into its second decade of service after a century of historical accomplishments in the betterment of the relationship between the two countries.

Born and raised in Tokyo, Miyoshi has worked at Sumitomo for 30 years. She was the first woman in the corporation to be transferred overseas, moving to New York in 1999 to serve as director of commercial real estate. Miyoshi was later promoted to executive vice president and developed strong business relationships with clients and corporations based in Tokyo and New York.

In 2011, she moved to Los Angeles to become president of Sumitomo Realty & Development (USA). Simultaneously, Miyoshi was appointed as executive vice president of Hotel Villa Fontaine in Japan in 2013 and became its president in 2014 and executive chairman in 2018 to present.

Villa Fontaine owns 19 hotels, including the two new hotels recently built to accommodate the Olympics in 2020 in Tokyo. Miyoshi continues to oversee hotel businesses both in the U.S. and in Japan. She previously served as vice chair of JAS.

Miyoshi is the first Japanese national and second woman to ever lead JAS.

“I applaud the Society for this significant and historic appointment. With her business savvy, keen skills in relationship building, and her well-versed experience in both Japanese and American culture and business, Mari Miyoshi will serve the JAS membership well,” said Nancy Woo Hiromoto, chair emeritus, JAS, who served in 2010-2012.

“I congratulate Mari Miyoshi and look forward to her leadership in 2021. She has contributed greatly to the Society over the last decade and I know there will be more exciting things ahead,” said Glen Hamakawa, former chair, JAS.

JAS was founded in 1909 to build economic, cultural, governmental and personal relationships between the people of Japan and America. It is the premier educational and public affairs forum dedicated to building and strengthening the relationship between the U.S. and Japan. Japan America Society is a qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit, charitable education organization and is supported by 130 Japanese and American corporate members and 2,000 individual members.