Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, May 2, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

A South Bay firefighter is blazing a trail as one of the few women in Bay Area firefighting. We hear Di-an Duong’s story of determination and the unique skills women bring to firefighting.

Award-winning filmmaker Debbie Lum (pictured) joins us to talk about her new film following five Lowell High School seniors as they try to get into an elite university of their dreams while attending one of the Bay Area’s most competitive public high schools. The film premiered at Sundance earlier this year and will have its Bay Area premiere May 13 at CAAMFest 2021.

We highlight an Asian Pacific American Heritage Month honoree by AACI (Asian Americans for Community Involvement) for their work in the community. Felwina Opiso-Mondina is an executive committee member at PAWIS (Pilipino Association of Workers and Immigrants), an organization dedicated to protecting the rights of workers.

Plus a performance by guitar prodigy Eric Wang.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).