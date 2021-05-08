Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, May 9, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The Asian Pacific Fund and Wells Fargo join us to highlight Give in May – an online giving campaign supporting nonprofit organizations directly serving the AAPI community. Visit www.giveinmay.org to see a list of organizations from across the country who are participating.

Yanni Zhong (pictured), the grand prize winner of Asian Americans for Community Involvement’s Growing Up Asian in America Contest, joins us to talk about her winning art piece, “This Is My Family Time.”

Nguyen Pham is an advocate for the unhoused and one of AACI’s AAPI Heritage Month honorees. We show you the exceptional contributions he is making to his community.

Plus a performance by our friends at San Joe Taiko.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).