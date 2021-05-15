Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday. May 16, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We meet a Bay Area teen, Ashlyn So (pictured), combining her activism and fashion design background to #StopAAPIHate.

We continue our AAPI Heritage Month celebration highlighting a winner of Asian Americans for Community Involvement’s Growing Up Asian in America Contest – one of the largest youth celebrations of AAPI Heritage Month in the country.

Dr. Connie Wun, co-founder of AAPI Women Lead and AAPI Heritage Month honoree, tells us about her work and how it’s helping heal and educate the community.

We show you the Best in Class winning artwork of the Growing Up Asian in America Contest.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).